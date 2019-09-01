UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Peacekeeping Force In Lebanon Urges 'restraint' After Border Fire

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:30 PM

UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon urges 'restraint' after border fire

Beirut, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The head of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon urged "maximum restraint" after the Hezbollah movement traded fire with Israel across the border on Sunday, a spokesman said.

"UNIFIL is following up on the firing across the Blue Line" between Lebanon and Israel, said Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

UNIFIL chief "Major General Stefano Del Col is in contact with the parties urging the maximum restraint and asked to cease all activities," he told AFP.

Related Topics

Firing Fire United Nations Israel Lebanon Border Sunday All

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassado ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Dutch Ambassador

1 hour ago

Cabinet forms committee to implement VP&#039;s dir ..

1 hour ago

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

3 hours ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.