UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Plane Botches Landing In Mali, Wounding 6

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:10 PM

UN plane botches landing in Mali, wounding 6

Bamako, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A United Nations plane careened off the runway while touching down in the northern Malian city of Gao on Monday, officials said, injuring six people.

According to Abdoulaye Maiga, a witness to the accident who works for an airport-security company, the plane had to make an emergency landing, at which point it "left the runway".

An official with the UN peacekeeping force in Mali, known as MINUSMA, told AFP that at least six people had been hurt in the accident.

Another MINUSMA official, who declined to be named, said that the flight had left the capital city Bamako with seven Russian nationals aboard.

A photo circulated on social media on Monday, appearing to show a badly damaged white plane, bearing UN insignia, in a puddle of mud.

AFP did not independently confirm the image.

UN peacekeepers deployed to Mali in July 2013, after jihadists seized much of the north of the country the previous year.

The MINUSMA now has 13,000 troops in Mali, while France has 5,100 soldiers as part of Operation Barkhane, its anti-jihad force in the Sahel.

Despite the presence of thousands of foreign troops, the conflict has engulfed the centre of the country and spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger to the west.

Thousands of military and civilian lives have died in the conflict to date.

Related Topics

Accident United Nations Russia Social Media France Company Died Mali Gao Bamako Burkina Faso Niger July

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi& ..

14 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

1 hour ago

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

2 hours ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.