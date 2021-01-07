UN president 'deeply concerned' by US Capitol violence

United Nations, United States, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :President of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir decried the violence at the US Capitol Wednesday.

"Deeply concerned by violence at the Capitol in #WashingtonDC and the interruption of the democratic process in the UN's host country," the former Turkish minister tweeted.

A tweet from his office's official account repeated the sentiment.

"The US is one of the world's major democracies," it said. "I believe that peace & respect for democratic processes will prevail in our host country at this critical time."By late afternoon, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had not commented on the breach of the US Capitol building by supporters of defeated US President Donald Trump.