UN provided relief aid to 7 mln flood-hit people in Pakistan in past 6 months: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The United Nations humanitarian team had reached more than seven million flood-it people in Pakistan with food and other essential services in the past six months, as part of the Government-led response to the devastating floods, a UN spokesman said Monday.

"We are also supporting authorities' efforts to help communities recover, restore their livelihoods, and prepare for the next monsoon season in a few months," UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing in New York.

However, he said, only 30 percent of this year's Floods Response Plan had been funded, and rates of child malnutrition remained of particular concern.

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and partners had reached more than one million children and close to 850,000 mothers with lifesaving nutrition interventions that helped avert a significant number of deaths, the spokesman said. However, only one-third of the child nutrition response had been funded, leaving 12 million children suffering from stunting at risk.

For their part, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reached more than three million people with health services. And the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has provided food security and agriculture assistance to seven million people, although four million people are still at risk.