UrduPoint.com

UN Refugee Body Warns Of Cuts Unless $700M Received By Year-end

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 04:30 PM

UN refugee body warns of cuts unless $700M received by year-end

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Head of the UN refugee body Flippo Grandi has warned that unless the UNHCR receives additional funds it will have to make cuts.

"If we do not receive at least an additional US$700 million, especially for our most underfunded operations, between now and the end of this year, we will be forced to make severe cuts with negative and sometimes drastic consequences for refugees and host communities," Grandi told the UNHCR's annual Executive Committee meeting in Geneva on Monday.

The action is also needed for internally displaced people, he added.Referring to the refugee influx to Europe caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, Grandi said the war has shown Europe is capable of taking refugees.

"We must not accept the denial of access to territory for those seeking asylum, often through violent push backs; we must not normalize attempts to outsource asylum responsibilities," Grandi said.

"I also reject what we have heard some politicians on this continent tell their voters: that Ukrainians are 'real refugees' while others – fleeing similar horrors, but from different parts of the world – are not. There is only one word to define this attitude: racist," he added.

Grandi also said the UNHCR cannot only pay attention to one conflict and ignore the rest, noting that millions of people in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Rohingya, and Syria are in need of help "with resources lagging far behind their needs."

Related Topics

Afghanistan World United Nations Syria Ukraine Russia Europe Geneva Ethiopia From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.