UN relocates non-essential staff, families in Ukraine

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The United Nations said Tuesday it was relocating some of its non-essential staff and their family members in Ukraine, amid growing fears of an all-out Russian invasion.

"We are committed to stay and to continue delivering in Ukraine, especially in eastern Ukraine," UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told reporters in Geneva.

"We continue to be fully operational." She acknowledged though that "as a result of the evolving situation on the ground, we have allowed for temporary relocation of some non-essential staff and some dependents." Her comment came amid growing outrage and concern over Russia's recognition Monday of two Ukraine rebel republics, and decision to send in Russian "peacekeepers".

The recognition effectively buries the fragile peace process regulating the conflict in eastern Ukraine, known as the Minsk accords, and increased fears that the Kremlin is preparing a full-scale invasion.

The UN counts 1,510 staff members in Ukraine, including 149 international staff, Vellucci said.

In all, around 100 staff members are based in the eastern separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

There have been warnings that a scale-up in the conflict could displace millions of people and cause a humanitarian crisis.

The UN refugee agency said Tuesday that for now it was not seeing any increased movements outside the eastern regions.