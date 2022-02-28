UN report a reminder that 'climate crisis threatens us all': US

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The devastating UN report on climate change released Monday should serve as a wake-up call for more aggressive global action to fight global warming, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"It also demonstrates why the international community must urgently continue to pursue ambitious climate action, even as we face other pressing global challenges," Blinken said in a statement.