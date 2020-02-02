(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITE NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Monitoring Team of a U.N. Security Council committee overseeing sanctions against Al-Qaeda and Da'esh has, in a report, said that Pakistan too has been a victim of cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

The report also expressed concern over the growth of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan and their impact on the region.

Pakistan has consistently maintained that certain terrorist elements have been targeting Pakistan from their bases in Afghanistan.

The Monitoring Team also acknowledged that Afghanistan-based ISIL/Da'esh threatens Pakistan.

It specifically mentions that the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JUA) regularly attack Pakistani border posts from their bases in Afghanistan.

Diplomatic sources say that the fact there is no negative reference about Pakistan in the report is a testimony to the wide international recognition of the effective actions taken by the Pakistani security forces against terrorism.