UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Report Endorses Pakistan's Stand About Being Victim Of Terrorism From Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:10 PM

UN report endorses Pakistan's stand about being victim of terrorism from Afghanistan

UNITE NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Monitoring Team of a U.N. Security Council committee overseeing sanctions against Al-Qaeda and Da'esh has, in a report, said that Pakistan too has been a victim of cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

The report also expressed concern over the growth of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan and their impact on the region.

Pakistan has consistently maintained that certain terrorist elements have been targeting Pakistan from their bases in Afghanistan.

The Monitoring Team also acknowledged that Afghanistan-based ISIL/Da'esh threatens Pakistan.

It specifically mentions that the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JUA) regularly attack Pakistani border posts from their bases in Afghanistan.

Diplomatic sources say that the fact there is no negative reference about Pakistan in the report is a testimony to the wide international recognition of the effective actions taken by the Pakistani security forces against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Border From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

MoHAP launches blockchain-based platform for stori ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP launches blockchain-based platform for stori ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

12 hours ago

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.