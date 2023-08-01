Open Menu

UN Reports 11 Killed As Clashes Rock Lebanon Palestinian Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Sidon, Lebanon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Three days of fighting in south Lebanon's Ain al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp have left at least 11 dead and dozens wounded, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Monday.

Clashes broke out over the weekend between members of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement and militants based in the camp, Lebanon's largest located in the coastal city of Sidon.

Renewed gunfire and shelling on Monday shook the camp, said an AFP correspondent in Sidon, sending frightened residents fleeing.

"According to reports, 11 were killed and another 40 were injured, including one staff member" of UNRWA, said Dorothee Klaus, the UN agency's director in Lebanon.

She added in a statement that UNRWA has "temporarily suspended" operations in the camp due to the fighting.

Palestinian factions said they had agreed on a truce on Sunday but it did not hold, with fighting continuing with automatic weapons and rocket fire.

Officials said five Fatah members and one Islamist militant had been killed in the initial violence over the weekend.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the other fatalities.

"UNRWA urgently calls on all parties to immediately return to calm and take all measures necessary to protect civilians, including children," Klaus said.

The statement noted that "two UNRWA schools have sustained damaged" and more than 2,000 Ain al-Helweh residents had been forced to flee.

An AFP correspondent on Monday morning saw dozens of people, mostly women and children, leaving the camp carrying light luggage, while others took refuge in a nearby mosque.

Shells also fell outside the camp, AFP journalists said, with a nearby hospital evacuating patients and shops in Sidon closing fearing further escalation.

