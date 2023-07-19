Open Menu

UN Resident Coordinator In The Kingdom Praises Saudi Vision 2030 Objectives Of Empowering, Developing Social Work

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

UN Resident Coordinator in the Kingdom praises Saudi vision 2030 objectives of empowering, developing social work

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Majed received UN Resident Coordinator in Saudi Arabia Dr. Rita Columbia and her accompanying delegation at the ministry's headquarters.

The two officials discussed aspects of cooperation and future partnerships, as well as the UN support for women and their empowerment in society.

Al-Majed briefed Columbia on the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of empowering and developing social work.

The UN official praised the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's efforts toward developing a national child protection strategy in the Kingdom, saying that such a strategy is bound to influence practices in other countries of the region, and will contribute to the Kingdom's participation in UNICEF platforms.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development works to boost its international cooperation and strategic partnerships, and to exchange knowledge in order to benefit from the experience of other countries and experts in the field.

