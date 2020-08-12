UN rights chief condemns crackdown in Belarus

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday condemned the violent crackdown following the disputed presidential election in Belarus and called for the immediate release of everyone unlawfully detained by the authorities.

"People have the right to speak up and express dissent, even more in the context of elections, when democratic freedoms should be upheld, not suppressed," she said in a statement.