(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The UN rights chief voiced alarm Monday at continued reports of "serious violations" in Ethiopia's violence-wracked Tigray region, by all parties in the conflict, including continued abuses by Eritrean troops.

"I am deeply disturbed by continued reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law and gross human rights violations and abuses against civilians by all parties to the conflict," Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council, pointing to "extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests and detentions, sexual violence against children as well as adults, and forced displacement".