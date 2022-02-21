UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Chief Met Dubai Princess In November

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

UN rights chief met Dubai princess in November

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The UN rights chief met with Princess Latifa of Dubai in November and was assured she was well, but did not immediately reveal the meeting over privacy concerns, the UN said Monday.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet tweeted Friday about the meeting in Paris, but did not reveal the date.

Her tweet, which included a picture of the two women smiling in front of a Paris metro station, landed a year after British media released videos of the princess saying she was being held hostage and feared for her life.

Responding to a query from AFP, the UN rights office said Monday that "the meeting took place at the end of November in Paris, when the High Commissioner was en route to Burkina Faso and Niger for official visits." "Latifa had requested the meeting," spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell wrote in an email.

She pointed to the "serious concerns earlier in 2021" about Latifa's situation and recalled Bachelet's office had "publicly called for proof of life." "This one to one meeting held in private in a hotel in Paris of course satisfies that." She said Latifa's legal advisor, Niri Shan, had organised the meeting and attended the initial part of it, but that "the major part of the meeting was between the High Commissioner and Sheikha Latifa alone." Asked about the late revelation of the meeting, Throssel said Latifa had "expressed to the High Commissioner that she wished for her privacy to be respected.

" "We of course respect that," she said, adding Bachelet's tweet had been "issued with her agreement".

A statement from Latifa herself, obtained by AFP Monday, also highlighted her desire for privacy and described "a lengthy, positive and private meeting in Paris with the High Commissioner to assert her right to a private life, following persistent media speculation about her." "Latifa would like to make clear that she is living as she wishes, that she is travelling as she wishes, that she is perfectly well and that she would like the media to allow her to live in peace," it said.

Sheikha Latifa, 36-year-old daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, had said last June she was free to travel.

Latifa made an unsuccessful attempt to flee the emirate in March 2018, escaping by boat with friends' help before being hauled back.

In February 2021, the BBC aired clips it said were filmed roughly a year after she was captured and returned to Dubai, showing her crouched in a corner of what she says is a bathroom.

"I'm a hostage and this villa has been converted into a jail," she says in one phone clip.

Dubai's royal family had insisted that Latifa was being "cared for at home".

Related Topics

United Nations Jail Hotel Dubai Metro Rashid Paris Burkina Faso Niger February March June November Women 2018 Family Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

41 minutes ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

1 hour ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

2 hours ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>