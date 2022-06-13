UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet Says Not Seeking Second Term

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet announced Monday that she will not seek a second term, ending months of speculation about her intentions amid growing criticism of her lax stance on rights abuses in China.

"As my term as High Commissioner draws to a close, this Council's milestone fiftieth session will be the last which I brief," Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council as it opened a four-week sitting.

The 70-year-old former Chilean president, who will wrap up her four-year mandate at the end of August, had until now remained mum about whether she would seek to stay on for a second term.

The post of High Commissioner for Human Rights typically faces heavy political pressure from countries around the world, and while it can be held for a maximum of two terms, nearly all of Bachelet's predecessors have avoided staying on for more than one term.

