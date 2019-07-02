UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Chief 'shocked' By Death Of Detained Venezuelan Captain

UN rights chief 'shocked' by death of detained Venezuelan captain

Geneva, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Monday she was "shocked" by the death of a retired Venezuelan navy captain who may have been tortured while in custody for his alleged role in a coup attempt.

Captain Rafael Acosta Arevalo was detained on June 21 and his whereabouts were unknown before he was brought before a military tribunal on June 28 and accused with others of plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.

According to his lawyer, the naval officer appeared in court in a wheelchair, unable to speak and showing signs of having been tortured, a statement from the UN Commissioner for Human Rights said.

The judge sent him to a military hospital where he died the next day.

"I am shocked by the alleged torture of Captain Acosta Arevalo, and that his treatment in custody may have been the cause of his death," Bachelet said in a statement.

"I urge the authorities to conduct an in-depth investigation -- including an autopsy meeting international standards -- that is both independent and transparent," she said.

The former president of Chile, who herself was a victim of torture by police under the regime of ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet in the 1970s, had just visited Caracas on June 19-21.

The Venezuelan government has opened an inquiry into Acosta Arevalo's death and Bachelet noted that two people have been charged with murder, but she regretted there was no reference to allegations of torture.

The United States on Sunday blamed Maduro for the navy captain's death, which came amid a standoff between Venezuela's opposition chief Juan Guaido -- recognised as interim leader by some 50 countries -- and the president, which has stretched for more than five months.

On top of the fraught political situation, Venezuela is also grappling with its most-severe economic crisis in recent history, and the UN says more than seven million people -- a quarter of the country's population -- need emergency humanitarian aid.

Bachelet is scheduled to present a report on the situation in Venezuela to the UN Human Rights Council on Friday.

