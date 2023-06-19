UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Chief Slams 'strangulation Of Civil Society'

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

UN rights chief slams 'strangulation of civil society'

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The UN rights chief raised concern Monday on attempts by several countries to silence human rights defenders and other civil society members, including those who cooperate with his office.

"I am profoundly concerned about this strangulation of civil society in several countries," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council.

In his opening address to the new session of the council, he voiced particular concern about attacks against people who cooperate with the UN and try to sound the alarm about rights abuses in their countries.

Turk did not name specific countries, but did say his concerns included actions by a number of members of the 47-member council.

In his statement to the council Monday, Turk also stressed the need to dramatically ramp up the presence of UN rights monitoring around the world.

