UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Chief To Publish Xinjiang Report On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 04:10 PM

UN rights chief to publish Xinjiang report on Wednesday

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The UN rights chief will release a long-awaited report on alleged violations in China's Xinjiang region before leaving office later Wednesday, despite strong pressure from Beijing not to publish.

"The report on Xinjiang will go out by the end of the day," said Jeremy Laurence, a spokesman for outgoing High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who promised to publish the report before leaving office at the end of the month.

The announcement means the report will come out in the final 12 hours of her four-year term.

Amid the allegations swirling around abuses in Xinjiang, Bachelet came under increasing pressure to investigate and speak out about the far-western region of China. Beijing stands accused of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities there.

Nearly a year ago, the former Chilean president told the UN Human Rights Council an independent evaluation of the situation in Xinjiang was needed, and indicated that her office was finalising a report on the matter.

But the report was repeatedly delayed amid growing impatience from rights groups and some countries.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian branded the report a "farce" and hoped that Bachelet would not publish it in her final hours in office.

"We firmly oppose the release of the so-called Xinjiang-related report by the UN Human Rights Office. This report is a farce orchestrated by the US and a small number of Western powers," he said.

"We hope that the high commissioner will make the right decision."Zhao said the UN rights chief should act with "objectivity, impartiality, non-selectivity and non-politicisation" and oppose "double standards on human rights issues".

Related Topics

United Nations China Beijing Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

55 minutes ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

3 hours ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.