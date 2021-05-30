UN rights chief urges independent probe into deaths in Colombia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The UN rights chief voiced alarm Sunday at clashes in the Colombian city of Cali that have reportedly left 14 people dead, calling for dialogue and an independent investigation.

"It is essential that all those who are reportedly involved in causing injury or death, including state officials, are subject to prompt, effective, independent, impartial and transparent investigations and that those responsible are held accountable," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

nl/lc