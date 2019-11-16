UN rights chief warns Bolivia crisis could 'spin out of control'

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The UN rights chief voiced alarm Saturday at the deadly crisis in Bolivia, warning that excessive force by police was "an extremely dangerous development".

"I am really concerned that the situation in Bolivia could spin out of control if the authorities do not handle it sensitively and in accordance with international norms and standards governing the use of force, and with full respect for human rights," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.