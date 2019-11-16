UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Chief Warns Bolivia Crisis Could 'spin Out Of Control'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

UN rights chief warns Bolivia crisis could 'spin out of control'

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The UN rights chief voiced alarm Saturday at the deadly crisis in Bolivia, warning that excessive force by police was "an extremely dangerous development".

"I am really concerned that the situation in Bolivia could spin out of control if the authorities do not handle it sensitively and in accordance with international norms and standards governing the use of force, and with full respect for human rights," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Bolivia

Recent Stories

All dengue patients discharged after successful tr ..

32 minutes ago

PML-N's mind-set towards prime minister is condemn ..

32 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler condoles with King Salman on death of ..

57 minutes ago

One-step process, 5 days to complete new connectio ..

57 minutes ago

Pompeo Accuses Iran of Being Behind Recent Israeli ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles with King Salman on death o ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.