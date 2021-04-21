UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Chief Welcomes Verdict In George Floyd Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:10 PM

UN rights chief welcomes verdict in George Floyd murder case

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin, a former white Minneapolis police officer, in the George Floyd murder trial was welcomed by the UN human rights chief, who said Wednesday that "any other result would have been a travesty of justice".

"This is a momentous verdict", said the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, in a statement issued in Geneva.

Chauvin, who worked for the Minneapolis Police Department, was convicted on Tuesday of murdering the 46-year-old African American man in May of last year.

Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, sparking mass protests globally against racism.

Bachelet praised the "courage and perseverance of George Floyd's family and many others in calling for justice", but said that for "countless other victims of African descent and their families, in the United States and throughout the world, the fight for justice goes on".

Ms. Bachelet said the battle for justice in cases of excessive force or killings by police "is far from over".

She called for "robust measures" to reform police departments across the US, stating that so far, they had been "insufficient to stop people of African descent from being killed".

Police officers have rarely been convicted – or even charged – for deaths that occur in custody.

The practice of policing in the US and elsewhere must be rethought with a "whole-of-government and whole-of-society" approach to "dismantle systemic racism" she added.

The UN human rights chief called for a critical examination surrounding the context of George Floyd's killing by revisiting the past and probing its "toxic traces in today's society", including the legacies of enslavement and transatlantic slave trade and the impact of colonialism,?which need to be "decisively uprooted".

She added that achieving racial justice and equality also requires "the full and equal participation of people of African descent in ways which transform their interactions with police and in all aspects of their lives".

"If they are not, the verdict in this case will just be a passing moment when the stars aligned for justice, rather than a true turning point", she warned.

Related Topics

Murder World Police United Nations Man George Geneva Minneapolis United States May Family All From

Recent Stories

OPCW Decision on Suspension of Syria's Rights Dang ..

18 minutes ago

Water filtration plant inaugurated

18 minutes ago

SP Patrolling for publicizing helpline 1124

21 minutes ago

FM meets Iranian parliament speaker, highlights pe ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Arrives at Czech Foreign Minist ..

21 minutes ago

Al-Shifa Eye Trust establishes Eye Cancer Clinic

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.