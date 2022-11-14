UN rights council to hold urgent session on Iran

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The UN Human Rights Council announced on Monday it would hold an urgent session this month on Iran.

The United Nations' highest rights body said a special session on "the deteriorating human rights situation" in Iran would be held on November 24.

The decision comes after the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva submitted a request for such a meeting late on Friday.

The support of 16 of the Human Rights Council's 47 members -- more than a third -- is required to convene a special session outside the three regular ones held each year.