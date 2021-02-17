UN rights expert sounds alarm ahead of expected protests in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on human rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, has warned of the potential for a sharp uptick in violence, as protests continue against the February 1, military takeover of the government.

Andrews said in a statement that he is "terrified" that violence could break out, as additional soldiers have been deployed in towns and cities, including the commercial hub Yangon, where demonstrations are planned on Wednesday, following reports that a "secretive trial" of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint began on Tuesday.

"In the past, such troop movements preceded killings, disappearances, and detentions on a mass scale," he said.

"I am terrified that given the confluence of these two developments - planned mass protests and troops converging – we could be on thhe precipice of the military committing even greater crimes against the people of Myanmar," he added.

Andrews issued an "urgent call" on all governments, individuals and entities that may have influence on Myanmar military authorities to use that influence "to convince the junta that rallies planned for Wednesday must be allowed to proceed without detentions or violence.

" "Continued repression of the people of Myanmar's basic liberties and human rights must end immediately," he stressed.

In the statement, Andrews also reiterated that those in the chain of command, regardless of rank, can be held liable for any atrocities committed against the people of Myanmar, and that they "must disobey orders to attack".

"Of course, we cannot rely on the Myanmar military to avoid bloodshed out of a moral or legal obligation alone," he added, underscoring "that is why it is so imperative that all those with influence demand that the junta restrain itself from further violence and arbitrary arrests".

The Special Rapporteur also called on the international business community to take "immediate action".