UN Rights Expert Voice 'serious Concern' Over Attacks On Press Freedom In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN rights expert voice 'serious concern' over attacks on press freedom in IIOJK

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A United Nations human rights expert Monday expressed "serious concern" over the suppression of press freedom and ill-treatment of journalists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying the UN rights office has regularly commented on the deteriorating situation there.

Responding to a question from a Pakistani journalists who cited media watchdog organizations and international newspapers about the serious threat the Indian security forces pose to press freedom in Kashmir, Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom, said, "our position on human rights violations in Kashmir, are on the record.

" Ms. Khan, who was addressing a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York, added, "As you will know from the website of the high commissioner (for human rights') office, I and other colleagues have regularly commented and criticized the way in which internet shutdowns have taken place in Kashmir, in the way in which journalists have been silenced, arrested, and detained -- human rights defenders, as well.

"However, of course, Kashmir is not the only place where those things -- things likethat-- are happening, unfortunately. And that is very serious matter of concern for us."

