UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Recommendations To Be Taken 'seriously': Maduro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:40 AM

UN rights recommendations to be taken 'seriously': Maduro

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday said he would take "seriously" the recommendations of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet following their meeting in Caracas.

"There are always going to be different criteria in every country, but I told her that she can count on me, as president, to take her suggestions, her recommendations and her proposals seriously," Maduro said as he saw off Bachelet from the Miraflores presidential palace.

He later vowed to prosecute people accused of human rights abuses.

Bachelet's visit came amid the country's ongoing economic and political crisis that the UN says has caused some four million Venezuelans to flee since 2015 amid hyperinflation and a shortage of basic goods.

Bachelet has previously criticized the Venezuelan government's response to the crisis and called for Caracas to respect "everyone's fundamental right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

" Yet it was the Maduro government who invited former Chilean president Bachelet, saying the visit would be an opportunity to show its adherence to human rights and the "negative repercussions" of sanctions that prevent Venezuela from selling its oil to the United States.

During her visit, Bachelet also met with opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's interim president by some 50 countries, including the United States.

Rights groups had pushed Bachelet to raise the issue of 715 people they say are jailed for political reasons, a claim Maduro's government rejects.

Guaido said after their meeting that Bachelet would call "for the release of political prisoners" in a forthcoming report.

Related Topics

Assembly Shortage United Nations Oil Visit Caracas United States Venezuela 2015 From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

9 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

9 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

9 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

9 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.