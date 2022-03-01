UN says 440 civilians killed in SSudan clashes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :At least 440 civilians died in fighting between warring groups in southwestern South Sudan between June and September last year, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"Grave human rights violations and abuses, including hundreds of killings, were committed against civilians during fighting in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State," according to a joint report by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Human Rights Office.