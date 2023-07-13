Open Menu

UN Says 87 Bodies Buried In Darfur Mass Grave

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

UN says 87 bodies buried in Darfur mass grave

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The bodies of at least 87 people allegedly killed last month by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group and their allies have been buried in a mass grave in Darfur, the UN said on Thursday.

Since April 15, Sudan's regular army headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been locked in fighting with the RSF, commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The fighting has sparked a humanitarian crisis, killing thousands and forcing millions of people to flee their homes, with the deadliest violence raging in the vast western region of Darfur that borders Chad.

The victims were killed in the West Darfur state capital El-Geneina between June 13-21 and the RSF ordered locals to bury them outside the city, said the UN's human rights office OHCHR.

Some of the victims belonged to the non-Arab Masalit ethnic group, while seven women and seven children were among the dead, the office said, adding that the RSF were "denying those killed a decent burial".

The UN had already received reports of Arab militia targeting Masalit men and said the conflict has taken on an "ethnic dimension".

Related Topics

Dead Army United Nations Chad Sudan April June Women Million Arab

Recent Stories

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

29 minutes ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

46 minutes ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

1 hour ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

1 hour ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

2 hours ago
 Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilg ..

Polling for CM GB being held in Assembly Hall Gilgit today

2 hours ago
 Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

Court summons PTI chief in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate advances innovative clim ..

COP28 President-Designate advances innovative climate finance, leveraging public ..

3 hours ago
 PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous