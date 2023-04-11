Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UN Says Forced Into 'appalling Choice' By Taliban Ban On Women

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 02:50 PM

UN says forced into 'appalling choice' by Taliban ban on women

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The United Nations is being forced into making an "appalling choice" on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan by the Taliban government banning women from working for the organisation, the world body said Tuesday.

"Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold," the UN mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.

On April 4, the UN said Taliban authorities had ordered its mission to stop all Afghan women from working at its offices across the country.

Mission head Roza Otunbayeva had initiated an "operational review" to decide the next steps, the statement said.

"It should be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities," it said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World United Nations April Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

51 minutes ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.