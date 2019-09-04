UrduPoint.com
UN Says Migrant Centre In Libya 'severely Overcrowded'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Tripoli, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The United Nations said Tuesday its centre in the Libyan capital for migrants singled out as "most vulnerable" was overcrowded and appealed for third countries to take in more refugees.

"UNHCR continues to call for more slots for resettlement, evacuations," the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement.

It said the refugee organisation's centre in Tripoli was "severely overcrowded", housing 1,000 people rather than its capacity of 700 places.

"The infrastructure and services at the GDF (Gathering and Departure Facility) are stretched thin, with deteriorating living conditions that may lead to an unsustainable situation," it warned.

The GDF, set up in December 2018, has been overstretched since a July 3 air strike that killed 53 people at a detention centre for migrants in the eastern suburb of Tajoura.

Following the strike, more than 400 people kept at that centre arrived to the GDF by foot, the UNHCR said.

Libya, despite being wracked by chaos and conflict since the 2011 uprising that killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, has remained a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa.

