UN says resuming refugee resettlement as virus restrictions ease

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The United Nations said Thursday it was resuming resettlement travel for refugees, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus crisis, delaying departures for some 10,000 refugees.

The UN agencies for refugees and for migration jointly announced "the resumption of resettlement departures" by people already living as refugees who have been approved to move to third countries.