UN Says States Must 'stop Denying, Start Dismantling Racism'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The United Nations called Monday for systemic anti-black racism to be immediately dismantled around the world to avoid repeating deaths like that of George Floyd.

"I am calling on all states to stop denying, and start dismantling, racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent; and to confront past legacies and deliver redress," said UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, launching a report on racism commissioned following Floyd's murder in May last year.

