UN Says Sudan Near 'breaking Point' As Battles Flare Despite Truce

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Khartoum, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Gun battles and explosions again rocked Sudan's capital Monday despite the latest truce formally agreed between the warring parties as the United Nations warned the humanitarian crisis had brought the country near its "breaking point".

The chaos and bloodshed, now in their third week, have sparked a mass exodus of tens of thousands of Sudanese to neighbouring countries including Egypt, Chad and Central African Republic.

More than 500 people have been reported killed since fighting erupted on April 15 between Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Millions of Sudanese around the capital and beyond have sheltered in their homes with dwindling food and water and frequent power cuts, as fighter jets thundering through the sky on bombing raids have drawn heavy anti-aircraft fire.

