UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Says Three Burundian Peacekeepers Killed In C.African Republic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

UN says three Burundian peacekeepers killed in C.African Republic

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Three Burundian peacekeepers have been killed by "unidentified armed combatants" in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said Friday.

"Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others were wounded" following attacks in the south and centre of the country, the UN said in a statement.

The assaults come a day after major rebel groups called off a ceasefire ahead of national elections Sunday.

Related Topics

United Nations Burundi Central African Republic Sunday From

Recent Stories

King of Morocco, Israeli Prime Minister discuss re ..

8 hours ago

Explosion in Nashville believed to be &#039;intent ..

9 hours ago

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

9 hours ago

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Constr ..

9 hours ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

9 hours ago

Estonia to Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines on Satu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.