UN says three Burundian peacekeepers killed in C.African Republic

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Three Burundian peacekeepers have been killed by "unidentified armed combatants" in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said Friday.

"Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others were wounded" following attacks in the south and centre of the country, the UN said in a statement.

The assaults come a day after major rebel groups called off a ceasefire ahead of national elections Sunday.