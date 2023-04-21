UrduPoint.com

UN Says Up To 20,000 Have Fled Sudan Fighting For Chad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 01:10 AM

UN says up to 20,000 have fled Sudan fighting for Chad

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The United Nations said Thursday up to 20,000 people had fled escalating violence in Sudan to seek safety in Chad, many of whom lacked basic needs such as food, water and shelter.

The UN's refugee agency said the majority of those arriving were women and children, who were currently sheltering out in the open.

Some of the refugees had been caught up in the fighting in Sudan, it said.

"In the past days, an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 people have fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region to seek refuge in neighbouring Chad," the UNHCR agency said, citing figures from its teams at the border.

"The initial, most pressing, needs are water, food, shelter, health care, child protection, and prevention of gender-based violence.

"Due to the violence experienced by those crossing the border, psychosocial support is also among our top priorities." UNHCR said eastern Chad, which borders Darfur, was already hosting 400,000 refugees from Sudan, and the new arrivals were placing additional strain on the country's already overstretched public services and resources.

Chad's communications minister and government spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh told AFP that between 10,000 and 20,000 people had been welcomed in, mainly in the Assoungha department in Ouaddai province.

"Every day people are pouring in and a humanitarian corridor is open," he said.

Over 300 people have been killed since the fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The fighting between the forces of the two rival generals showed no signs of abating ahead of festivities marking the end of Ramazan.

"Tragically, we have already received reports of refugees caught in the ongoing fighting in Sudan," said Raouf Mazou, UNHCR's assistant high commissioner for operations.

"It is urgent that the conflict stops to prevent the loss of more lives. We reiterate our call for all parties to protect civilians, including refugees and displaced people, and to respect the safety of humanitarian staff so that critical aid can be delivered."

Related Topics

Army United Nations Water Chad Sudan Border Women All From Government Refugee UNHCR Top

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

18 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

33 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser S ..

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

1 hour ago
 Parliament supreme institution of country: Ministe ..

Parliament supreme institution of country: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.