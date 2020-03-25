UN says 'whole of humanity' at risk from coronavirus pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic is threatening the entire human race, the United Nations said Wednesday as it launched a humanitarian response that includes appeals for $2 billion for the world's poorest people.

"COVID-19 is threatening the whole of humanity -- and the whole of humanity must fight back. Global action and solidarity are crucial. Individual country responses are not going to be enough," Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in announcing the initiative.