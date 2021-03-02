UrduPoint.com
UN Says Yemen Aid Pledges 'disappointing' At $1.7 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:00 AM

UN says Yemen aid pledges 'disappointing' at $1.7 billion

Dubai, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations said Monday that a donor conference for war-torn Yemen had yielded just $1.7 billion, less than half the funds needed, a "disappointing" outcome as it tries to prevent a devastating famine.

"Millions of Yemeni children, women and men desperately need aid to live. Cutting aid is a death sentence," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

