UN Says Yemen Aid Pledges 'disappointing' At $1.7 Billion
Tue 02nd March 2021
Dubai, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations said Monday that a donor conference for war-torn Yemen had yielded just $1.7 billion, less than half the funds needed, a "disappointing" outcome as it tries to prevent a devastating famine.
"Millions of Yemeni children, women and men desperately need aid to live. Cutting aid is a death sentence," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.