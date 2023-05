New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, met in New York City today with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

During the meeting, they tackled efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis and provide the necessary support to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).