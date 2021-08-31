UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On 'safe' Departure From Afghanistan
United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution Monday calling on the Taliban to honor its pledges to allow Afghans and foreign nationals "safe" departure from Afghanistan.
The 15-member Council passed the resolution with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions, from China and Russia.