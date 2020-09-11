UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Calls For Better Protection Of Schools

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

UN Security Council calls for better protection of schools

United Nations, United States, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The UN Security Council on Thursday called on all member states to do more to protect schools from outside violence, in a unanimous statement sponsored by Niger and Belgium.

The 15 members say schools should be "spaces free from all forms of violence," lamenting an uptick in attacks on schools in recent years, leading to an "alarming number of children denied access to quality education." According to the United Nations, from 2015 to 2019, about 11,000 armed attacks targeting education in some way took place worldwide.

They took several forms: against schools, students, teachers or other school staff.

The council "urges all parties to armed conflict to immediately cease such attacks and threats and to refrain from actions that impede children's access to education," the statement said.

It decried how armed groups and militaries sometimes use schools as shelters or weapons depots -- which can turn them into targets for their adversaries.

"The Security Council condemns the lack of accountability for violations committed against children and teachers," it said.

A high school student from Niger addressed the council by videoconference, saying investigation of such attacks needed to be systematically carried out, and the guilty brought to justice.

"Beyond being deprived of an education, what will happen to a generation whose childhood is marked by the sound of gunfire and the sight of the bodies of their close friends?" she said.

"Learning is not a crime, and neither is living -- on the contrary, these are rights," she told the council.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Student Belgium Niger 2015 2019 All From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

3 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

2 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

2 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

2 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.