UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council on Friday called for a ceasefire in Ethiopia, expressing "deep concern" over the escalation of fighting in the north of the conflict-hit country.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia," the body said in a joint statement read to the press by Mexican ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramon.

"They further call to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire."