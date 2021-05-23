UN Security Council calls for 'full adherence' to Gaza cease-fire; focus on two-State solution

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The United Nations Security Council has called for the "full adherence" to a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian fighters in the bombs-battered Gaza Strip.

The 15-member council reached the required full consensus Saturday afternoon to issue an official statement after earlier attempts at a shared declaration were blocked by the United States during the 11-day conflict in which 242 Palestinians killed, including 23 girls, 43 boys, 38 women and 138 men.

In the press statement , the 15-member Council welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire and gave recognition to the diplomatic mediation efforts played by Egypt, other nations in the region, the UN, the middle East Quartet "and other international partners".

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, reported that 1,948 Palestinians had been injured, including 610 children, and nearly 400 women.

According to the UN, 12 Israelis had been killed by Palestinian rocket, or other fire – or when running for shelter during strikes.

In their statement, the members of the Security Council said they "mourned the loss of civilian lives, resulting from the violence." The statement stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza".

On Friday, UN relief chief Mark Lowcock announced that $22.5 million was being allocated from emergency funds for the humanitarian response.

Among the civilian infrastructure impacted by Israeli bombardment were 53 schools damaged, along with 6 hospitals, 11 Primary healthcare centres, and the central COVID-19 testing laboratory. More than 77,000 civilians in Gaza had to flee their homes to seek protection.

Five out of 10 power lines providing electricity from Israel were damaged, decreasing power across the enclave by around 45 per cent. A total of 258 buildings with homes and businesses were destroyed, and nearly 770 further homes are no longer inhabitable, UN said.

The Council statement offered support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's call for the international community to work with the UN "on developing an integrated, robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery." "The members of the Security Council stressed the urgency of the restoration of calm in full and reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace with secure and recognized borders." The United States , always one of Israel's strongest supporters, had earlier rejected a French draft demanding an immediate end to hostilities and calling for the unimpeded distribution of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.

The final statement, proposed by China, Norway and Tunisia, simply noted that the Council members "mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence."