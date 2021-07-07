UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Emergency Meeting On Haiti Thursday: Diplomats

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

UN Security Council emergency meeting on Haiti Thursday: diplomats

United Nations, United States, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Haiti on Thursday after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise pitched the country into crisis, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting, requested by the United States and Mexico, a non-permanent member of the Council, will be held behind closed doors.

