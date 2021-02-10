UN Security Council fails to agree on joint declaration on Syria: diplomats

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council on Tuesday failed to agree on a joint declaration on war-torn Syria, despite calls by the organization's special envoy to the country to jump-start the deadlocked peace process.

Russia, Syria's main ally, repeatedly blocked negotiations on the matter, diplomats said, although Moscow did not respond to a request for comment as to why.