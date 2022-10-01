UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Opens Session On Russia Annexations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 01:20 AM

UN Security Council opens session on Russia annexations

United Nations, United States, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council on Friday opened a session on Russia's annexations of Ukrainian territory, with Moscow certain to veto a US-backed resolution of condemnation.

"This is exactly what the Security Council was made to do. Defend sovereignty, protect territorial integrity, promote peace and security," the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said at the start of the meeting.

"The United Nations was built on an idea that never again would one country be allowed to take another's territory by force," she said.

The resolution, co-sponsored by the United States and Albania, would condemn the "illegal" referendums held in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and call on all states not to recognize any changes to Ukraine's borders.

It also calls on Russia to withdraw troops immediately from Ukraine, ending an invasion launched on February 24.

The Security Council, led by France, went ahead with the session despite certainly that Russia -- one of five permanent members -- will veto it.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier Friday said that the United States would seek a vote at the General Assembly.

"If Russia blocks the Security Council from carrying out its responsibilities, we'll ask the UN General Assembly, where every country has a vote, to make clear that it's unacceptable to redraw borders by force," Blinken told reporters in Washington.

"Every country has a stake in condemning these steps," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Washington Vote France Albania United States February All From

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

53 minutes ago
 US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Uk ..

US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

53 minutes ago
 Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fi ..

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

59 minutes ago
 Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging F ..

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

1 hour ago
 G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar powe ..

Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar power, potable water projects: Pri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.