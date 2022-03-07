UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Slams Friday's 'heinous And Cowardly' At A Peshawar Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UN Security Council slams Friday's 'heinous and cowardly' at a Peshawar mosque

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council members have strongly condemned Friday's "heinous and cowardly" terrorist attack at a mosque in Peshawar, and called for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

A press statement issued on Sunday by the Security Council's president for March, UAE Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, expressed the Council members' "deepest sympathy and condolences" to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

Sixtytwo people were killed and dozens more wounded in the deadly attack which was claimed by ISIL-K, the Islamic State’s regional affiliate.

In a message, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres , the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), the Security Council, especially China's Ambassador Zhang Jun, for proposing the Security Council press statement, and the UAE Ambassador, Ms. Nusseibeh, for securing consensus on it and issuing the statement denouncing the terrorist attack in Peshawar.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the 15-member Council's members said.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard," it said.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

"They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.," the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Peshawar United Nations China UAE Alliance March Criminals Sunday Mosque All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

15 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

23 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

24 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

24 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>