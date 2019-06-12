UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Strongly Condemns Sudan Violence

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

UN Security Council strongly condemns Sudan violence

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned recent violence in Sudan and called on Khartoum's military rulers and protest movement to work toward a solution to the crisis.

In a unanimous statement, the council called for an immediate halt to the violence against civilians and stressed the importance of upholding human rights.

