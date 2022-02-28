UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the developing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, diplomats said Sunday.

The session will be held in New York on Monday at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT), a diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

It was requested by French President Emmanuel Macron and will feature officials from the UN's humanitarian affairs and refugee agencies.

France has also asked that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speak at the meeting, the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

The UN Security Council has held three meetings on the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the past week.

Just minutes into the second one on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had sent troops into Ukraine.

The council was also convening a fourth session on Sunday afternoon to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly over Russia's invasion.

Russia on Friday vetoed a council resolution condemning Moscow's "aggression" in Ukraine.