UN Security Council to hear French update on Mali pullout: envoys

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council is set to meet behind closed doors Tuesday at France's request to hear its explanation for its decision to pull French troops out of Mali, diplomatic sources said Monday.

France is pulling out troops both from its own Operation Barkhanean anti-insurgent force in place since 2014, and from Europe's Takuba force, which is under French command.

Diplomats are expected to discuss the impact of the French decision on the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali known as Minusma.

French officials announced on Thursday the intention to withdraw within "four to six months." Barkhane has provided significant air and medical support to Minusma.

The French withdrawal may lead other European countries in Minusma -- notably Britain and Germany -- to consider pulling out their own troops, diplomats said.

They said the future of Minusma, whose annual mandate comes up for renewal in June, may be compromised by recent developments in Mali -- namely its decision to develop its partnership with Russia.

The French withdrawal must "not undermine Minusma," said one diplomat, speaking on grounds of anonymity.

The UN mission will remain after June, the diplomat predicted, while adding that it "will have to adjust" to the vacuum left by the French.

Asked about this on Friday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it was "clear" that the French departure will "alter the security landscape." The matter, he said, is under study at the UN.

"We will continue to work with the authorities to try to get a transition back on track... on an acceptable Calendar and to solidify the peace agreements," Dujarric said.

On Monday, a council in Mali functioning as its parliament since the military coup of August approved a transitional period of up to five years before elections can return the nation to civilian rule -- a period rejected as far too long by the UN and much of the international community.

The number of blue-helmeted troops serving with Minusma was 14,163 as of the end of December, according to the UN.

Created in 2013 following the insurrections of the previous year, Minusma, with an annual budget exceeding $1 billion, is the deadliest UN mission in the world -- having lost more than 150 soldiers to hostile acts.