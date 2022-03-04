UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Ukraine Friday Morning: Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine Friday morning: diplomats

United Nations, United States, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting requested by Britain Friday after Russian forces attacked Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

The session was requested by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, diplomats told AFP, with the United States, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania joining the call for an urgent meeting.

