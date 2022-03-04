UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Ukraine Friday Morning: Diplomats
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM
United Nations, United States, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting requested by Britain Friday after Russian forces attacked Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.
The session was requested by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, diplomats told AFP, with the United States, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania joining the call for an urgent meeting.