UN Security Council to hold meeting Monday on Ukraine: diplomats

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council will hold another emergency meeting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said Sunday.

The session, to be held in New York on Monday at 3:00 pm (2000 GMT), will focus on the developing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, diplomats said.

It was requested by French President Emmanuel Macron and will feature officials from the UN's humanitarian affairs and refugee agencies.