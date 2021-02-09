UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council To Hold Somalia Meeting Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

UN Security Council to hold Somalia meeting Tuesday

United Nations, United States, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The UN Security Council will meet to discuss Somalia's political crisis, diplomatic sources said Monday, after opposition leaders in the East African country declared the president illegitimate.

Tuesday's closed-door meeting was requested by Britain, which is this month heading the Council, sources said.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo, faced a leadership crisis Monday as his term ended with no clear path toward elections.

An alliance of opposition parties declared they no longer recognised his authority.

For the UN, "there is still room for Somali leaders to come together, find a political solution that will preserve the institutions that they've worked so hard to build," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a press briefing.

"Dialogue among all the parties involved is essential to have a clear and broad agreement on the way forward." According to its monthly program, London had initially scheduled a public Security Council session on Somalia on February 22, before a renewal of the African Union Amisom mission, which expires February 28.

Farmajo and the leaders of Somalia's five semi-autonomous Federal states reached an agreement in September that paved the way for indirect parliamentary and presidential elections in late 2020 and early 2021.

But it fell apart as squabbles erupted over how to conduct the vote, and last-minute talks to salvage the agreement collapsed Friday.

Related Topics

Somalia United Nations Vote London Alliance February September 2020 All Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

9 hours ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks US State Secretary ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

9 hours ago

Number of steps taken for uplifting business, inv ..

8 hours ago

Netherlands extends coronavirus curfew to March 2

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.